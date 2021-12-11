RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

