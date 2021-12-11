Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.