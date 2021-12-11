Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $202.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

