Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.25 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,921 shares of company stock worth $33,062,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $515.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.86 and a 200-day moving average of $481.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

