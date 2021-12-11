Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $872.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.