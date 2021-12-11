Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,383 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of ModivCare worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 136.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $7,564,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

