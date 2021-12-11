Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,511 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

