Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 55,304 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,304 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

