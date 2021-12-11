Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $30,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 291.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.