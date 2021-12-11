Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $487.77 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $47.45 or 0.00096779 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $487.77 million and $875,074.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

