Rocket Vault One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

