Rockland Trust Co. Buys 3,795 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 83.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

