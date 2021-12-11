Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

