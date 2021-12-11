Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

