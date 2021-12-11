Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.