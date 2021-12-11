ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.17 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00197438 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

