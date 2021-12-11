Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.