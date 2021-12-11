Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,511.18

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.18 ($20.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.80 ($22.32). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,655.60 ($21.95), with a volume of 5,279,902 shares changing hands.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.03) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($31.16) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.73) to GBX 2,089 ($27.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,187.91 ($29.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,686.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,511.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

