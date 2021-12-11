Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.