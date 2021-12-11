Rubies (RBIES) Market Cap Reaches $293,820.39

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Rubies has a market cap of $293,820.39 and approximately $32.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rubies has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00518528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.