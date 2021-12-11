Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

