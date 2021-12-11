S.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.03 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $12,830.97 and $3.03 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

