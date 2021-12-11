SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.20

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004462 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $424,604.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,207,199 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,458 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.