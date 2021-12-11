SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Tops $16.90 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $1,565.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,404.17 or 0.98721602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049538 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00284982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00396826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00157464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001819 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

