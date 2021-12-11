SafeInsure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $433.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $222,873.67 and $433.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042130 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,900,258 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

