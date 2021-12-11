SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and $1.01 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

