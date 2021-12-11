Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 109,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

