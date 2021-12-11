Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $328.71 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.04 and a 200-day moving average of $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

