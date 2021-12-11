Saito Trading 35.1% Lower This Week (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Saito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Saito has a market cap of $47.73 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saito has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Saito

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

