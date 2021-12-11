salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $142,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

