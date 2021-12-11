SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SALRF. Fearnley Fonds lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $$61.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

