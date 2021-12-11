San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.43

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.32. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 359,499 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

