Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,418,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

