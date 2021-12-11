Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

