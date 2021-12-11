Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.01). Schrödinger posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

