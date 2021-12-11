Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $13.63 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

