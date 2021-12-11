ScPrime (SCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,752.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $20,752.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,286,641 coins and its circulating supply is 39,603,030 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

