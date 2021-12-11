Scry.info (DDD) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $46,850.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

