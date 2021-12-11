Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Scrypta has a market cap of $333,292.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043490 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,714,764 coins and its circulating supply is 18,914,764 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

