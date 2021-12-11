Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Tops $638.47 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Secret has a market cap of $638.47 million and $6.20 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00008770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

