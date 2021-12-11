Secure Pad 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $314.00 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $142,535.68 and $314.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,906 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

