Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

