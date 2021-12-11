ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $206,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

