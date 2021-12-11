Sharder 24-Hour Volume Hits $64,520.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $64,520.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharder has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

