SharedStake (SGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,264.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $11,001.59 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

