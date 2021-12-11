Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

