SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.95 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $18.95 billion and approximately $927.20 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018689 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,401,387,117 coins and its circulating supply is 549,057,767,444,319 coins. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

