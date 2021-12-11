Shivom Price Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

