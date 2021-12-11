Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $22.98 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $20.60 million and $593,609.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.98 or 0.00046650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,493 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

