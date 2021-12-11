Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Signature Bank stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

